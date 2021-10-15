A 25-year-old man accepted a plea deal Monday in connection to a November arson case.
Cecil Roy Anderson, of Vinten, La., was given 5 years of deferred adjudication probation and ordered to pay the court a fine of $860 after pleading guilty to arson of a building and recklessly causing damage, according to court records.
A person who receives deferred adjudication probation avoids trial in exchange for a probation sentence. The person is subject to the full range of the charge if the conditions of the probation are violated. For Anderson, that would be 180 days to two years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
The judgment comes almost a year after a building belonging to two Victoria residents was destroyed by a trash fire Anderson set, according to an indictment issued by a Victoria County grand jury in May.
Anderson recklessly set the trash pile on fire with no means of controlling or preventing it from destroying the building, according to the indictment.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Arnold Hayden.
Anderson was represented by Victoria attorney Benjamin Gray.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging her with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information with more than five items.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Oct. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and money laundering valued at $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by Bay City officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and a Class C misdemeanor as well as on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.