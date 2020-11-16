VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Telfener man was arrested by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of firearms without a license, according to a Victoria police report. Officers recovered two weapons from the man's car, a H&R Pardner Pump 12-gauge shotgun and a .243 Remington rifle.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of criminal trespass in a habitat, superfund or infrastructure site.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Beeville man by deputies Nov. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Nov. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation cases.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Tomball man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.