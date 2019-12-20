A 44-year-old Eau Claire, Wis., man was arrested on a charge of violating probation in a murder case.
Victoria County Sheriff deputies arrested the man Thursday on two violation of probation warrants from out of state.
He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
Woman files violence report
VICTORIA – A 44-year-old woman reported she was a victim of continuous violence by a family member.
Victoria police responded to the report at a home in the 800 block of Taos Drive on Thursday.
The offender struck the victim with an open hand multiple times with intent to cause pain, according to the police report. The offender had also been detained for assault family violence in the last 12 months.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Dec. 19 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 19 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 19 on a warrant charging her with displaying fictitious license plate.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Edna man by deputies Dec. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 19 on suspicion of violation of a protective order and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 19 on suspicion of two counts credit card or debit card abuse and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 20 on warrants charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by offices Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, assault on a public servant and harassing a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Bryan woman by officers Dec. 20 on suspicion of criminal trespass, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanor.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A Texas license plate valued at $25 from a 2003 Honda CRV in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Forrest Street on Dec. 19.
- VICTORIA — $1,000 from a restaurant in the 2100 block of Houston Highway on Dec. 20.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 300 block of Matchett Road on Dec. 19.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Edna woman reported she was assaulted at a rest area in the 1800 block of U.S. 59 on Dec. 19.
