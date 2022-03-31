Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member two or more times in a 12-month period; and on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana less than 1/4 of an ounce for renumeration and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA -A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 30 on four warrants charging her with surety off bond in four aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cases; and a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case. She was later arrested by a deputy on a sixth warrant charging her with surety off bond in an intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15%
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 30 on warrants charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport and assault restricting breathing or circulation of a family member, with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by state troopers March 30 on a warrant charging him with online solicitation of a minor.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers March 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30 -year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Placedo woman by officers March 30 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 31 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 31 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals.
