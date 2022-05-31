ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on suspicion of Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transport and attempt to take weapon from an officer.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on suspicion of stalking.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 27 on two warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal trespass at a habitation, shelter, or superfund structure.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 27 on suspicion of forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Houston woman by deputies May 28 on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Houston man by a state trooper May 29 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 52-year-old Manderville, La. man by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 22-yer-old Los Fresnos man by officers on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers May 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Goliad man by officers May 31 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest or detention.
