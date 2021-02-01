VICTORIA — A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 6800 block of Navarro Street on Jan. 31, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault caused bodily injury and involved a family member, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding breathing.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Edna man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 30 on suspicion of two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport, violation of a bond or protective order and obstruction.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Spring man by troopers Jan. 31 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and theft of properly valued $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity and a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 31 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 1 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
