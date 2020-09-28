VICTORIA — A 23-year-old man reported he was assaulted.
The assault caused the man bodily injury, and the offender used their hands and feet as weapons, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault happened at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on Sept. 26.
VICTORIA — A home was burglarized in the 100 block of Abbey Drive on Sept. 26, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender intended to commit an assault, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 25 on suspicion of violating a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 25 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, a Class C misdemeanor, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, forgery and warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and theft of property valued between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Edna man by deputies Sept. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Palmview man by deputies Sept. 25 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Houston man by deputies Sept. 25 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 25 on warrants charging him with continuous violence against the family, two counts of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information, three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Alvin man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Ingleside man by deputies Sept. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 26 on warrants charging her with two counts of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Goliad man by troopers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 26 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750 and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Huntsville man by troopers Sept. 27 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Prairie View man by troopers Sept. 27 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and money laundering between $2,500 to $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Sept. 27 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transport and assaulting a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Mercedes man by deputies Sept. 28 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and tampering with government documents.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
