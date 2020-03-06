VICTORIA – A 51-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured in the 300 block of Hollybrook Drive on March 4.
The man was assaulted in the 300 block of Hollybrook Drive, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The person also damaged a window valued at $400, according to the report.
Welding equipment reported stolen
VICTORIA – A welding machine and ground cables were reported stolen from a home on March 4.
The items stolen are valued at $8,400, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s incident report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Rockdale man by officers March 5 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers March 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 5 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 5 on warrants charging him with failure to identify as a fugitive and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 5 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, interfering with public duties and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 6 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging him with assault to a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest with a vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 10 block of Lake Drive on March 5.
