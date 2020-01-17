Man assaulted with
a 2-by-4 lumber
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a 2x4 piece of lumber which caused bodily injury.
The man reported he was assaulted while in a roadway in the 7000 block of SH 185 on Jan. 15, according to a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office sheriff’s report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 16 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and delivery of marijuana between 1/4 of an ounce and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Beeville woman by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with identification numbers.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Refugio woman by officers Jan. 16 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and delivery of marijuana between 1/4 of an ounce and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and delivery of marijuana between 1/4 of an ounce and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 17 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Lorazepam from a home in the 100 block of Largo Court on Jan. 17.
- VICTORIA – A handgun valued at $198.04 from a home on Jan. 15.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old man reported he was assaulted causing bodily injury involving a family member at an office building in the 800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1432.
