VICTORIA – A 17-year-old woman reported her boyfriend assaulted her and broke her finger nail which caused her pain, according to a Victoria Police report.
The incident took place in the 9000 block of North Navarro Street. on May 13.
Offender breaks into car wash
VICTORIA – An person went into a car wash in the 1100 block of East Nueces Street on May 13, according to a Victoria Police report.
The person's presence violated an active criminal trespass warning for the property, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Yoakum man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of money laundering, engaging in criminal activity and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by deputies on May 13 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 13 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of engaging in criminal activity, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Yoakum man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, money laundering and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies on May 13 during a sight arrest charging him with engaging in criminal activity, possession of marijuana less than between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 200-400 grams, money laundering and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 13 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old McAllen man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
