VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported being assaulted twice at a home in the 2600 block of Mistletoe Avenue on Jan. 29.
The offender, reported as the victim's spouse, hit him at least six times, according to the police report.
Later that same day, the 27-year-old man filed another assault report with Victoria Police at the same home.
This time the man told police the offender intentionally injured him by scratching him, according to the police report.
Trio arrested on money laundering charge
VICTORIA - A man and a woman, from Alton, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering on Jan. 29.
The man, 21, and the woman, 18, were arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies on suspicion of having between $30,000 and $150,000. They were also arrested on suspicion of Money Services Act violation.
The man was also arrested on a Class C misdemeanor charge.
A third person, a 21-year-old Sullivan man, was also arrested by deputies Jan. 29 on suspicion of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 and Money Services Act violation.
Alton and Sullivan are in Hidalgo County.
It was not clear if the trio were traveling together.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 29 on warrants charging her with theft of property valued between $100-$750, bail jumping and failure to appear, theft of property valued less than $100 and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Hutton woman by deputies Jan. 29 on a warrant charging her with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Taft man by deputies Jan. 29 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 29 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Sullivan man by deputies Jan. 29 on suspicion of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 and Money Services Act violation.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Cuero woman by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Bloomington man by troopers Jan. 30 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 30 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by deputies Jan. 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted in the 200 block of North Ben Wilson Street on Jan. 29.
