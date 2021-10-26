A Placedo man on Monday was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to accidentally shooting his 21-year-old cousin in 2019.
Jimmy Noel Morin, 23, was sentenced to five years of probation, 10 days in jail and 100 hours of community service upon accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Morin was originally charged with manslaughter after his arrest by Victoria police in May 2019. In April of this year, a Victoria County grand jury issued an indictment of Morin on criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
The fatal shooting in the 700 block of Salem Road happened as the two men were handling a weapon they thought was unloaded, according to previous Victoria Advocate reporting.
A bullet was loaded into the chamber. The man killed was Morin’s cousin.
The man killed in the shooting, Morin’s cousin, was identified as Aramis Kahill Anderson, 21, of Port Lavaca.
A person who receives deferred adjudication probation avoids trial in exchange for a probated sentence.
If the terms of the probation sentence are violated, the person is subject to the full range of the sentence.
Morin retained Port Lavaca attorney Jane Lane, according to court records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle or watercraft with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 25 on an out-of-state warrant charging her with violation of probation in a fugitive from justice case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging him with assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Telferner woman by troopers Oct. 25 on suspicion of property theft between $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 25 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Rio Grande man by deputies Oct. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1- 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 25 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
