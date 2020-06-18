Police: Man abused
in home Wednesday
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man was held against the wall by the neck and hit in a home
on June 17, according
to a Victoria Police
report.
The abuser struck the man with open hands, the report said. The incident took place at a home in the 2000 block of North Depot Street.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 17 on a warrant charging him with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Point Comfort man by deputies on June 17 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 17 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor, tampering with physical evidence and having a prohibited item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers on June 17 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Fannin man by deputies on June 17 on a warrant charging him with a hold on federal charges.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria person by deputies on June 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 17 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Kingsville man by deputies on June 17 on suspicion of smuggling persons.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault to a child.
