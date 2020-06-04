VICTORIA - Between $2,500 and $30,000 was stolen after a person deposited checks and withdrew money from an account knowing that the checks wouldn't clear, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender deposited eight checks at The First State Bank into a business bank account from another business bank account, knowing that all eight checks from the other account were written for amounts that were insufficient funds, the report said.
The person then withdrew the money from the depositing account before the deposited checks were returned for insufficient funds.
Knife used to harm man
VICTORIA – A knife was used to harm a 26-year-old Victoria man in the 1500 block of East Crestwood Drive on June 3, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 3 on suspicion of aggravated assault against a family member, continuous violence against family and violating a bond order. He was also charged by deputies on June 3 on a warrant charing surety off bond for resisting arrest, continuous violence against family and violating a bond order.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 3 on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Placedo man by officers on June 3 on suspicion of fraud, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 3 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 3 on suspicion of theft of property of greater than $2,500 with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 3 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on June 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 3 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 3 on suspicion of burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 3 on suspicion of fraud that destroyed concealment writing.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers on June 3 on suspicion of fraud that destroyed concealment writing.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 3 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers on June 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 4 on suspicion of assault to a family member.
