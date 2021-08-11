A 65-year-old man reported he was assaulted Wednesday.
The assault happened at a home in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used a knife during the assault, according to the report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with two counts of continuous violence against the family.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Baytown woman by deputies Aug. 10 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property valued $30,000-$150,000.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Spring man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 10 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, sexual assault of a child, possession of a dangerous drug, five counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
VICTORIA — A 68-year-old Bloomington man by officers Aug. 10 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
