VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted on Sunday.
The assault, which caused bodily injury, happened at a home in the 1100 block of North Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender was a family member, according to the report.
Car damaged while parked at a home
VICTORIA — A 2005 Cadillac deVille was damaged on Sunday while parked at a home in the 3000 block of Linda Drive.
The damages included tail lamps, mirror and hood, which was valued between $100-$750, according to a Victoria Police report.
Woman reports relative assaulted her
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on Sunday by a family member.
The assault, which caused bodily injury, happened at a home in the 1800 block of Goldman Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Freeport man by deputies July 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Edna man by deputies July 9 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by marshals July 9 on warrants charging him with hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by deputies July 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, engaging in organized criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officer July 9 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, engaging in organized criminal activity and nine Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Edna man by officers July 9 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna woman by officers July 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Inez man by deputies July 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Westhoff man by officers July 10 on suspicion of theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Baytown man by officers July 10 on suspicion of smuggling of people and forgery.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 10 on a warrant charging him with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Baytown man by officers July 10 on suspicion of smuggling of people.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Cuero man by officers July 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $2,500- $30,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Spring man by officers July 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Goliad man by officers July 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
