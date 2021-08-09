A 40-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.
The assault happened Sunday at a parking lot in the 700 block of Salem Road, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender used a handgun to assault the man, according to the report.
STOLEN
VICTORIA — A vacuum cuff was reported stolen.
The item, valued at $7, was stolen on Aug. 8 at an unknown location in the 500 block of Glascow Street, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 73-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 6 on warrants charging him with criminal trespass, illegal dumping, theft of property valued less than $2,500, a bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Donna woman by deputies Aug. 6 on suspicion of smuggling persons and two counts of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 7 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, criminal trespassing of a habitat and interfering with emergency requests for assistance.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Gonzales man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Gonzales man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Yorktown man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on warrants charging him with three counts of a Class C misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 8 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear, criminal mischief between $100-$750 and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Cuero man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
