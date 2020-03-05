Man assaulted
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old man reported he was assaulted March 4.
The man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 3400 block of Red River Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender intentionally punched, kicked and threw items at the victim, which caused him pain, according to the police report.
Home burglarized
VICTORIA – Items were stolen from at a home March 4.
A 19-inch TV, a 40-inch TV, Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun, assorted jewelry, two air condition units and $900 cash was stolen from the home in the 2000 block of Tibiletti Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.
The stolen items valued $3,800 and were taken without the owner’s permission, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threat causing fear.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Rockport woman by deputies March 4 on warrants charging her with harassment and burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Brownsville woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, evading arrest or detention and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 4 on warrants charging her with aggravated assault in retaliation, criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Palacios woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies March 4 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Inez woman by deputies March 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by fire marshals March 4 on suspicion of arson.
- STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Versace glasses, belt and t-shirt and Jordan shoes valued at $650 from a shelter in the 100 block of Cozzi Circle on March 4.
