VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted on Jan. 1.
The man was assaulted at a home in the 200 block of Sabine Street, according to Victoria Police report.
The offender hit the man in the head with a log and caused bodily injury, according to the police report.
Medication, cosmetics, purse missing from car
VICTORIA – Prescription medication, cosmetics and money were stolen from a vehicle on Jan. 1.
The items were in a black tote purse that was also reported stolen from a 2017 white Honda Pilot in a parking lot in the 7800 block of Navarro Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The vehicle’s driver-side window was broken, which allowed the intruder to take the purse. The items and the damage were valued $246, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of criminal trespass, failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Jan. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance and by deputies Jan. 2 on suspicion of ICE detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 2 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window valued between $100-$750 of a home in the 100 block of Henderson Street on Jan. 1.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A tailgate of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $800 from a home in the 200 block of Windwood Lane on Jan. 1.
- VICTORIA – A leather wallet, cash, a Texas driver’s license and a Social Security card valued at $170 from a grocery store in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on Jan. 1.
- VICTORIA – Money valued at $5,500 from a home in the 200 block of Ben Jordan Street on Jan 1.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by strangulation involving a family member at a home in the 200 block of Regency Avenue on Jan. 1.
