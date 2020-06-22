Man assaulted at home
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man was punched several times while at a home in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive on June 19, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault caused him pain, according to the report.
In an unrelated incident, a 32-year-old man was scratched in the face on June 19.
The scratch did not cause the man pain, but he was offended by the assault, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault happened in the 3700 block of Houston Highway.
Person takes bike, refuses to return it
VICTORIA – A bicycle was stolen from a store in the 700 block of Sam Houston Drive.
The Diamond bicycle valued at $200 was reported stolen from a store on June 19.
The offender borrowed the bike with the intent to return it, but refused, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued less than $100 with previous conviction and on suspicion of theft of property valued less than $100 with previous conviction, failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 19 on warrants charging him with sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 19 on warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 63-year-old Victoria man by investigators June 19 on a warrant charging him with failure to fulfil a sex offender’s duty to register for life annually.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 19 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 20 on a suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 20 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officer June 20 on a warrant charging him with terroristic theft of a family or household member and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 20 on a warrant charging her with failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information and on suspicion of failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Telferner woman by deputies June 21 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Goliad man by officers June 22 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
STOLEN
VICTORIA – Zeiss binoculars and leather wallet valued at $999 from a car at a home in the 1900 block of Bon Aire Avenue on June 19.
