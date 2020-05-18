Blotter generic

VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man was arrested during a traffic stop.

James Moore, 40, was initially stopped on suspicion of running a stop sign on May 15 in the 300 block of Odem Street. An investigation revealed Moore had discarded a prescription pill bottle containing a controlled substance, crack cocaine, Victoria police spokesman David Brogger said in an email.

Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. He was transported to Victoria County jail, Brogger said.

Moore had an outstanding warrant charging him with no seatbelt as a passenger and violation of promise to appear.

Man reports brother struck him on the head

VICTORIA – A 20-year-old man reported he was assaulted on May 16.

The assault happened at a home in the 400 block of Maplewood Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.

The victim was struck on the back of the head by his brother, which caused him pain, according to the report.

Woman grabbed by arms

VICTORIA – A 20-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on May 17.

The assault happened at a home in the 4800 block of Lala Street, according to a Victoria Police report.

The offender grabbed the woman by the arms and caused her pain on the inside of her arm, according to the report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 26-year old Ganado man by officers May 15 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and assault involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
  • VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750 and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Devine man by officers May 15 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in child support case.
  • VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of public intoxication.
  • VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, seven counts of aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington woman by officers May 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Hidalgo man by deputies on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 16 on warrants charging her with theft of property valued $750-$2,500, attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
  • VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Bloomington man by troopers May 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Placedo man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and interfering with public duties.
  • VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor.
