VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man was arrested during a traffic stop.
James Moore, 40, was initially stopped on suspicion of running a stop sign on May 15 in the 300 block of Odem Street. An investigation revealed Moore had discarded a prescription pill bottle containing a controlled substance, crack cocaine, Victoria police spokesman David Brogger said in an email.
Moore was charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. He was transported to Victoria County jail, Brogger said.
Moore had an outstanding warrant charging him with no seatbelt as a passenger and violation of promise to appear.
Man reports brother struck him on the head
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old man reported he was assaulted on May 16.
The assault happened at a home in the 400 block of Maplewood Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.
The victim was struck on the back of the head by his brother, which caused him pain, according to the report.
Woman grabbed by arms
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on May 17.
The assault happened at a home in the 4800 block of Lala Street, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender grabbed the woman by the arms and caused her pain on the inside of her arm, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year old Ganado man by officers May 15 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and assault involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750 and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Devine man by officers May 15 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, seven counts of aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 15 on suspicion of assault involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington woman by officers May 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Hidalgo man by deputies on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 16 on warrants charging her with theft of property valued $750-$2,500, attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Bloomington man by troopers May 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Placedo man by deputies May 17 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers May 17 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.