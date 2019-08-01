INJURED
- VICTORIA – A man had his foot run over by a vehicle on Aug. 1 in front of H-E-B on East Rio Grande Street. The victim was assessed at the scene and released, said Kevin Allen, a battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 29 on a warrant charging her with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams; and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 29 on warrants charging her with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of forgery of a financial instruments, elderly.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 29 on warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Westhoff man by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 29 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, a Class C misdemeanor and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on warrants charging him with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Greenport, N.Y., man by deputies July 29 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 29 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Telferner woman by deputies July 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Houston man by deputies July 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Refugio woman by officers July 30 on a warrant charging her with accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 30 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers July 30 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case, surety off bond in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 29 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 30 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Bloomington man by deputies July 30 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture on violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Pleasant man by officers July 30 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 30 on surety off bond in a driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 30 on surety off bond in a property theft between $100-$750 and warrants charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram/
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 30 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers July 30 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers July 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces, a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with seven Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers July 31 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 31 on surety off bond in two Class C misdemeanor cases and warrants charging her with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Telferner man by officers July 31 on capias pro fines charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member, impeding breath case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Moulton man by U.S. Marshals July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old New Braunfels man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Pearland man by officers July 31 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 gram and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by troopers July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Point Comfort woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 400 block of East Larkspur Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a parking lot in the 8700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in a parking lot in the 6300 block of North Navarro Street on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a highway/road in the 600 block of Warren Ave on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a handgun or pistol in the 1400 block of South Laurent Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 100 block of Rebecca Lane on July 31.
- VICTORIA – A
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A 2005 Ford Mustang in the 4100 block of Houston Highway. Between $100-$750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2013 Ford Edge in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive. Between $100-$750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2012 Honda Civic in the 200 block of Palmwood Drive. Between $100-$750 of damage to the rear passenger window was reported on July 31.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2900 block of Miori Lane. Between $750-$2,500 of damage to a television, PlayStation 4, Asus computer and external hard drive was reported on July 31.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street. A window and door were reported damaged on July 31, but no property was reported stolen.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle parked at a home in the 900 block of East San Antonio Street. A wallet, three Texas drivers licenses, six cash cards, a flat screen television, FM transmission and Social Security card were reported stolen on July 31.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A bicycle, Visa card and house key, from a home in the 1500 block of Navidad Street July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.