VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured on Feb. 26.
The incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of Alvin Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The attacker sprayed Mace in another person’s face, which caused them pain, according to the report.
Woman reports assault after person touched her shoulder
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old woman reported an assault by physical contact on Feb. 26.
The assault occurred on a roadway in the 3500 block of Rio Grande Street, according to a Victoria police report.
The suspect touched the victim’s shoulder, according to the report.
Man accused of trespassing on apartment property
VICTORIA – A man trespassed at the Salem Village Apartments on Feb. 26.
The apartments are located in the 5200 block of John Stockbauer Drive, and the man was on the property without the owner’s consent, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault of a child case.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Yoakum woman by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 26 on a warrant charging her with accident involving damage to a vehicle less than $200 and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb 26 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 26 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Wharton man by deputies Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and three counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, three counts of possession of a dangerous drug and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging him with two counts Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 27 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing.
