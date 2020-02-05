Man threatened with deadly weapon
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old man reported he was threatened and assaulted on Feb. 4 in Bloomington.
Deputies with the Victoria County Sheriff's Office responded to the report about 6:30 p.m.
The victim was assaulted by a 54-year-old Bloomington man and threatened with a knife or cutting instrument, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.
No injuries were reported and the case remained open as of Wednesday.
Child assaults parents
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his child on Feb. 4 at a home in the 500 block of East Santa Rose Street.
The minor child bit, punched and kicked his parents, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of two counts of evading arrest or detention, a Class C misdemeanor, evading arrest or dentition with a vehicle or watercraft.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on bond forfeiture in a driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution and a warrant charging him with bail jumping or failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 4 on a warrant charging her with sale of alcohol to a minor, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 71-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 4 on suspicion of assault of a family, household member with a previous conviction and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of a date, family or household member.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Inez man by deputies Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, impeding breath.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces, theft of a firearm, prohibited weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Cuero man by officers Feb. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A debit card from a 34-year-old woman on Feb. 4 at a convenience store in the 3600 block of North Navarro Street.
