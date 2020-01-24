VICTORIA – Assorted items valued at $133.89 was stolen from Walmart in the 9000 block of Navarro Street on Jan. 23.
The items were stolen and later recovered from the offender, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender concealed the property with the intent to take the property, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 23 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction without fine resolution and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Inez woman by officers Jan. 23 on warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Cuero man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750 and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA –A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 23 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies and troopers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, driving while intoxicated and immigration detainer.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Jan. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Cuero woman by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 63-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated and on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Telferner woman by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 24 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 24 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Gainesville, Fla. man by deputies Jan. 24 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 24 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A no smoking sign, door motion sensor cover and an electronic card reader valued between $750-$2,500 at a pharmacy in the 2700 block of Hospital Drive on Jan. 23.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A women’s bicycle valued at $300 from a home in the 1500 block of Wheeler Street on Jan. 23.
