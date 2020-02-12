Man accused of human smuggling
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Mission man was arrested by Victoria police Tuesday on warrants charging him with smuggling of persons and engaging in organized criminal activity.
He remained in the Victoria County Jail Wednesday evening.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on violation of parole and suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Feb. 11 on bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Feb. 11 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 11 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors and abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Edinburg man by troopers Feb. 11 on violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 11 on warrants charging him with abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence, theft from person and suspicion of abandonment or endangerment of a child, criminal negligence, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 11 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense cases.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Seadrift woman by deputies Feb. 11 on warrants charging her with surety off bond in evading arrest or detention and driving while intoxicated cases.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, driving while intoxicated third or more offense, a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense and five warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 12 on on violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
