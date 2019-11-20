VICTORIA - A 16-year-old girl told a Victoria school resource officer on Monday that she was assaulted by her mother during the weekend.
She told the deputy that her mom got angry with her and hit her on the head and face with a closed fist before striking her with a metal rod and belt, according to a report from the Victoria County Sheriff's Office. The victim lives with her grandmother, but visits her mom on the weekends.
The investigation is ongoing.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 65-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 19 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration case, warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 19 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1800 block of Rosemary Drive on Nov. 19.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A bicycle valued at less than $100 from a home in the 4600 block of Dahlia Lane on Nov. 19.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A Chevrolet Silverado in the 3600 block of Linda Drive on Nov. 19. Between $2,500 and $30,00 worth of damage to the vehicle's paint and body was reported on Nov. 19.
