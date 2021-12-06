Money was reported missing from the Whataburger at 509 E. Rio Grande St. early Saturday morning.
The theft was reported at 7:14 a.m. Saturday, according to the police report.
The report did not specify how much money was missing, but the report classified the incident as a theft between $750-$2,500.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30 -year-old Inez man by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to casue bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Cotton Valley, La. man by deputies Dec. 3 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Yoakum man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Lolita man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Wharton man by deputies Dec. 5 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging him with a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of four counts of class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging him with a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury to a family or household member 2 or more times within 12 months, resisting arrest, search or transportation, possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams and a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to family member case.
