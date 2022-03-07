A 65-year-old man's wallet and money were reported stolen over the weekend, according to a police report.
The incident occurred in the 3400 block of East Red River Street in the early morning hours Saturday.
The wallet and money were last known to be secure at 2 a.m. Saturday and were reported stolen at 7:59 a.m., according to the report. Also stolen were the man's jeans and keys.
The crime is classified as theft valued between $750-$2,500.
Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man March 4 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria woman March 4 on suspicion of two charges of driving while intoxicated, two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA -A 52-year-old Victoria man March 4 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than 5; failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Bloomington man March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 56-year-old Victoria man March 4 on suspicion of six counts of criminal trespass, a class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Port O'Connor man March 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man March 5 on suspicion of assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA - A 39-year-old Victoria man March 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria man March 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man March 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria man March 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 25-year-old McGregor man March 5 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man March 6 on suspicion of racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man March 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA -A 19-year-old Victoria man March 6 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession f a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 33-year-old Victoria woman March 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Victoria woman March 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old Victoria man March 6 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man March 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman March 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA - A 41-year-old Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-oold Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA - A 28-year-old Victoria woman March 7 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member to impede breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA -A 30-year-old Victoria woman March 7 on suspicion of accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than1 gram, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and six warrants charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA -A 21-year-old Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA -A 38-year-old Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria man March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention with vehicle
