Various tools valued at more than $1,000 were reported stolen from a Victoria business Wednesday.
A fogger, eight chainsaws, leaf blower and 37 chainsaw chains were reported stolen from a business in the 9800 block of U.S. 59, according to a Victoria Police Department report. The stolen tools were valued at a total of $1,182
The theft was classified as a burglary. A glass door also was reported damaged.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 16 on a Refugio County warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 16 on surety off bond warrants charging him in unlicensed carrying of a firearm and resisting arrest, search or transport cases.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
