Blotter generic

Meat, other items stolen from Walmart

More than 25 pounds of meat, a pair of sandals and apple juice were reported stolen from Walmart in the 4100 block on Houston Highway on April 1, according to a Victoria Police report.

ARRESTS

There were no arrests made April 1.

