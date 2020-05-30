PORT LAVACA - Calhoun County deputies and officials with a federal drug task force seized about 413.2 pounds of marijuana Friday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
The drugs were taken during a traffic stop on SH 35 near Point Comfort.
Man shows penis to woman at playground
VICTORIA - A Victoria woman reported to police on Thursday that a man had exposed his penis to her and touched it at a playground in the 400 block of McCright Drive, according to a Victoria police report.
Bicycle stolen from Victoria home
VICTORIA - A Huffy brand cruiser bicycle valued at $130 was reported stolen from a home in the 2000 block of Wildwood Street about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
VICTORIA - An amplifier valued at $98 was recovered from the Walmart superCenter in the 4100 block of Houston Highway Thursday. A person concealed the amplifier and attempted to take it out of the store, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on a warrant charging him with injuring a child or elderly person.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers on May 27 on suspicion of continuous violence against her family.
VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Lake Jackson man by deputies on May 27 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers on May 27 on suspicion of fraud by destroying or removing concealment writing and on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass material less than $20,000.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on May 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 28 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers May 28 on a warrant charging him with theft of property $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 29 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in criminal mischief $100-$750 and criminal trespass cases.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
