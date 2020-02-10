VICTORIA – A burglar broke into a Victoria County storage facility and stole electronic cigarettes, packs of toilet paper, a mounted deer head and more sometime between Friday and Sunday, according to an incident report from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
The crime was reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The burglar broke into a storage facility near Telferner and took dozens of items, according to the sheriff’s office report. The total value of all the goods was estimated at $4,222. Among the items taken were two Juul e-cigarettes, a home stereo system, a chainsaw, an Ozark ice chest and 32 DVDs.
No one has been arrested in connection with the burglary, according to the incident report, and authorities are still investigating the burglary.ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Cuero girl by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 7 on a warrant charging deadly conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and two warrants charging bond forfeiture in Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA -A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on a warrant charging the display of a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Alton man by troopers Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license and on two warrants charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Feb. 8 on suspicion of assaulting a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of stealing property worth between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of less than 2 ounces or marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of theft of property and then by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging assaulting causing bodily injury and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on a Fort Bend County warrant charging bond forfeiture in a driving with an invalid license case.
- VICTORIA- A 17-year-old Victoria boy by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA- A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of between 2-4 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA- A 21-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb.9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA- A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 9 on a warrant charging abandoning or endangering a child.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old McAllen man by troopers Feb. 9 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Beeville man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on Palo Pinto County warrant charging him with harassment via repeated electronic communication.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on suspicion of resisting arrest.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Placedo man by deputies Feb. 10 on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading arrest and on a parole violation warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 10 on a warrant charging him theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 10 on a Refugio County warrant charging possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 9 on a Goliad County warrant charging illegal dumping.
