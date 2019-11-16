Dezmond Russel Sweet, 27, of Victoria, was caught with 500 ecstasy pills that look a lot like SweeTarts on Thursday, according to a news release from Victoria police.
Sweet met an undercover officer about 2 p.m in the 8900 block of North Navarro Street, where the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Crossroads Taskforce were conducting an undercover narcotics investigation.
When Sweet offered to sell that officer 500 pills of ecstasy, nearby marshals initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle, according to the police. He fled, and a pursuit ensued.
Sweet was observed throwing plastic baggies containing drugs out of the vehicle before losing control of his vehicle near the intersection of Cannon Road and Odach Road before coming to a stop, according to the news release.
He was arrested on warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams and two Class C misdemeanors as well as on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or dentition with a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
He remained in custody at the Victoria County Jail Friday afternoon. His bonds totaled $122,700.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 14 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 14 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Nov. 14 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 14 on a bench warrant and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A window valued at less than $100 at the Victoria Motel in the 700 block of East Rio Grande Street on Nov. 14.
