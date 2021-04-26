A 57-year-old man indicted on two counts of criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter after a July crash that killed two women was booked into the Victoria County Jail Monday, according to jail records.
Johnny Drouin, of Monaca, Pa., is accused of recklessly causing the deaths of Kassandra Tamez, 20, of Houston, and Georgia Farrell, 35, of Dayton, in Victoria County while he was working as a commercial truck driver, according to court records. He was arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail on April 6 in Pennsylvania.
Drouin is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on May 7 before 377th District Judge Eli Garza, according to court records.
Drouin remained in jail Tuesday on a $100,000 bond, according to jail officials.
Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that, if convicted and unless modified by previous convictions or other charges, is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony that is punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 73-year-old Victoria man by officers April 26 on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child by exposure.
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 26 on warrants charging her with property theft $30,000 — $150,000 and exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Alvin man by deputies April 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a violation of a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 26 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies April 26 on warrants charging her with surety off bond in driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 26 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Austin man by officers April 26 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers April 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.