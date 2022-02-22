An 18-pack of Bud Light was reported stolen from a Victoria grocery store Monday.
The theft was reported as a burglary at a Dollar General in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The beer was valued at $18.65.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle case.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a credit card or debit card abuse of an elderly person case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams as well as a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case and a Calhoun County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Houston man by deputies Feb. 18 on a bench warrant charging him with theft of property $2,500-$30,000.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 18 on a Bexar County warrant charging him with sex offender's duty to register annually for life.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 39-year Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 18 on two bench warrants charging him with an unspecified charge and sex offender's duty to register annually for life and two warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Waco man by deputies Feb. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 19 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury of a family member case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Katy man by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Donna man by deputies Feb. 18 on suspicion of smuggling of persons.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Cuero man by officers Feb. 19 on warrants charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and violation of probation in a theft of property $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, infrastructure or Superfund site.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old San Antonio woman by deputies Feb. 19 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Spring man by deputies Feb. 20 on suspicion of tampering with a government record and four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Houston man by deputies Feb. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Placedo man by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 20 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Cuero man by officers Feb. 20 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 21 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 21 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a public servant.
VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old La Porte man by officers Feb. 22 on two Harris County warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful carrying of a weapon, violating a bond or protective order and four counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by Victoria College police officers on Feb. 22 on a Bee County warrant charging her with possession of a dangerous drug case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.