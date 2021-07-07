Thirty paintings valued at a total of about $50,000 were stolen Tuesday.
The paintings were stolen from a home in the 200 block of Alamogordo Drive, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
Lawn mower reported stolen
VICTORIA — A red push lawn mower was stolen Tuesday.
The lawnmower was valued at $240, according to a Victoria Police Department report. It was reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Victoria Street.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with reckless injury of a child or elderly person.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers July 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and resisting arrest, detention or transport.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 6 on warrants charging her with harassment by person in a correctional facility and driving while intoxicated and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers July 6 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Dickinson woman by deputies July 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and smuggling of persons.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, continuous violence against the family, interfering with emergency request for assistance and violation of a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 6 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, escape while arrested, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Houston man by deputies July 6 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, smuggling of persons, reckless driving, failure to identify giving false information and a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Inez man by officers July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and failure to identify or give false information.
