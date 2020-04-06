Blotter generic

HOME VANDALIZED

VICTORIA – A glass patio door was damaged on April 5.

The offender damaged the sliding glass door, valued between $100-$750, without the owner’s consent, according to a Victoria Police report. The damage happened at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Street.

AUTOMOBILE DAMAGED

VICTORIA – A vehicle windshield was damaged.

The 2007 blue Chevy Cobalt’s windshield was damaged on a roadway in the 2100 block of Colorado Street on April 6, according to a Victoria Police report.

ARRESTED

VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 3 on suspicion of assault involving a family member with a previous conviction.

VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by April 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and injury to a child, disabled or elderly person.VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 3 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant.

VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers April 3 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by troopers April 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers April 4 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and interfering with public duties.

VICTORIA — A 24-year-old San Marcos man by officers April 5 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading detention.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.