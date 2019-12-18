VICTORIA - A 36-year-old woman told Victoria police that someone intentionally slashed the tires on her Dodge Caravan Tuesday. The vehicle was in the 400 block of East Convent Street when the incident occurred, according to a police report.
Across town, a 45-year-old man reported that the tires on his Ford F-350 were stabbed with a sharp object in the 400 block of Glenmore Street.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Edinburg man by officers Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Cuero man by officers Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on a warrant surety off bond in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and four Class C misdemeanors, as well as suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors, resisting arrest, search or transportation, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, evading arrest detention and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon, money laundering between $2,500 - $30,000, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information cases.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Van Vleck man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on warrants charging him with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of manufacture or delivery or a controlled substance less than 400 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Dec. 17 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 17 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 17 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Brazoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Bloomington man by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of theft of service between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 18 on suspicion of deadly conduct, discharge of firearm at individuals.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old man reported his wife struck him in his face and on his back in the 2700 block of Hospital Drive on Dec. 17. He reported bodily injuries.
