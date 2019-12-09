VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man reported that someone broke into a home in the 300 block of North Main Street on Dec. 9 with the intent to commit assault.
The offender entered and exited the home through a rear door, according to a report from the Victoria Police Department.
Victoria man arrested on intoxication assault charges
VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man was arrested Dec. 8 on suspicion of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Ricardo Guevara Reyes was booked in the Victoria County Jail by Victoria police who responded to a wreck he was involved in the 8600 block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies Dec. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and suspicion of evading arrest or detention and a second Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Port Lavaca man by troopers Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and suspicion of three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Van Vleck man by troopers Dec. 7 on Matagorda County warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon, two counts of criminal mischief between $100-$750 and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Round Rock woman by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawfully carrying a handgun.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture on warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA –A 33-year-old Brownsville man by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Edna woman by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Edna woman by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and public intoxication.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 8 on warrant charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and as an ICE detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Placedo man by deputies Dec. 8 on a warrant charing violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by her spouse at a home in the 1200 block of Mallette Drive on Dec. 7.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was struck and injured by her boyfriend at a home int he 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive on Dec. 7.
