VICTORIA - A person attacked a family member with a knife, injuring that family member at a home in the 100 block of Mandarin Drive on May 11.
Taxi services stolen
VICTORIA - An Affordable Taxi employee reported a person stole $18.30 of services at a parking lot in the 1900 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on May 12.
Pickup burglarized
VICTORIA - A silver 2008 GMC Sierra was burglarized at a home in the 3000 block of Arroyo Drive on May 11. Sunglasses, a jacket, backpack, tools and vehicle titles totaling $251 in value were reported as stolen.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, as well as driving with license invalid from a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order by assault or stalking.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Pasadena man by officers May 12 on a warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Houston man by officers on May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old McAllen man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.