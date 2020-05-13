Blotter generic

 

VICTORIA - A person attacked a family member with a knife, injuring that family member at a home in the 100 block of Mandarin Drive on May 11.

Taxi services stolen

VICTORIA - An Affordable Taxi employee reported a person stole $18.30 of services at a parking lot in the 1900 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on May 12.

Pickup burglarized

VICTORIA -  A silver 2008 GMC Sierra was burglarized at a home in the 3000 block of Arroyo Drive on May 11. Sunglasses, a jacket, backpack, tools and vehicle titles totaling $251 in value were reported as stolen.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, as well as driving with license invalid from a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order by assault or stalking. 
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 case.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Pasadena man by officers May 12 on a warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
  • VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Houston man by officers on May 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old McAllen man by deputies on May 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
