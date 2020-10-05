Phone stolen from gas station
VICTORIA — A man reported his phone was stolen from a gas station in the 2000 block of Ben Wilson Street on Oct. 2.
The LG smartphone was valued at $45.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on a warrant charging him with assaulting of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of two counts of evading arrest or detention, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 2 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Houston man by deputies Oct. 2 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by marshals Oct. 2 on warrants charging him with two counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 2 on warrants charging him with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence, reckless driving and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officer Oct. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 19 -year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 3 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of accident involving damage to a vehicle valued at $200, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Oct. 3 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Oct. 3 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 71-year-old Rockport man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging him with duty on striking a fixture and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.