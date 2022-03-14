A 35-year-old woman reported a Playstation 4 gaming console and two pairs of Nike Air Max shoes stolen over the weekend, according to a police report.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of East Crestwood Drive, according to the report. The items were reported stolen at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and were last known to be secure at 10:30 p.m. Friday.
In addition to the shoes and gaming console, a Nike polo jacket was also reported stolen.
The incident is reported as theft of items valued between $750-$2,500.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Shertz man by officer March 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by fire marshals on
{span}March 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and arson.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Beaumont man by officers
{span}March 11 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Waller woman by officers
{span}March 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Rockport woman by officers
{span}March 11 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Inez man by deputies
{span}March 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 11 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies
{span}March 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass, burglary of habitation with other intended felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat of family or household and evading arrest or detention, and warrants charging him with two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, deadly conduct, two counts of criminal mischief between $100-$750, two counts of manufacture and delivery of controlled substance between 4-200 grams and evading arrest or detention.{/span}
- VICTORIA — a 35-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 11 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 20 ounces, possession of marijuana less than 20 ounces and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility. {/span}
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Bryan man by troopers
{span}March 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers March 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and warrants charging him with seven Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies
{span}March 12 on a Jackson County warrant charging her with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March12 on suspicion of burglary of vehicle.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers
{span}March 12 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-ol Victoria woman by officers
{span}March 12 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers
{span}March 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 13 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 20 ounces. {/span}
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by troopers
{span}March 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March13 on suspicion of two counts of violation of bond or protective order.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 13 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence with the intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and evading arrest or detention.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by fire marshals
{span}March 13 on suspicion of arson.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury case.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers
{span}March14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.{/span}
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies
{span}March14 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in theft of property between $100-$750 and possession of a dangerous drug cases, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances between 1-4 grams and three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear. {/span}
