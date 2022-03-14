Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.