Two PlayStation gaming consoles were reported stolen Friday night in Victoria, according to police records.
The report was made to Victoria police at 10:34 p.m. Friday from the 400 block of Westwood Drive. The gaming consoles were last known to be secure at 8:40 p.m. Friday.
The stolen consoles were a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, according to the report. Additionally, a controller, charging dock and gaming headset were reported stolen.
The incident was classified as burglary of habitation.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 21 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a Class C misdemeanor case and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA - A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 21 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA - A 32-year-old Van Vleck man by deputies Jan 21. on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacturing and delivery of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 21. on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of prohibited substance or item in correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a class C misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA - An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 22 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possess of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 34-year-old Yoakum man by officers Jan. 23 on a Lavaca County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA - A 27-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 23 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and an in-state warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Bloomington man by officers Jan. 23 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Jan. 23 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Baytown woman by officers Jan. 23 on a Harris County warrant charging her with driving wile intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan 24. on suspicion of burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA - A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
