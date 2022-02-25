Victoria police arrested two people on driving while intoxicated charges Friday, according to police records.
A 40-year-old Telferner man and 25-year-old Victoria man were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The Telferner man was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense. The Victoria man was charged with driving while intoxicated.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and investigation case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and hindering apprehension of a known felon sex offender.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging her with accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Pasadena woman by deputies Feb. 24 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated, second offense, case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 24 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated cases.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Telferner man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
