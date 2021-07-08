A Cuero man remained in jail Thursday after he was arrested on felony warrants issued in DeWitt County charging him with burglary.
Victoria police arrested Dusty Riedel, 27, at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with burglary of a vehicle, burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.
Riedel was also charged on suspicion of failing to identify as a fugitive from justice.
He was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Thursday on a combined $23,000 bond, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a burglary habitation intend other felony and deadly conduct discharge firearm at individuals.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 7 on a warrant charging her with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failure to provide food, care or shelter.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Inez man by officers July 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, engaging in organized criminal activity burglary of a vehicle and a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old woman by officers July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and failure to identify as a fugitive by providing false or fictitious information and by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
