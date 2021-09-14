A 21-year-old Victoria man was arrested Monday on an accident causing injury charge, according to jail records.
Victoria County deputies arrested the man after obtaining a warrant.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Uvalde man by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old San Diego man by deputies Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.