A 37-year-old Victoria man was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order stemming from an open police investigation, according to jail records.
Victoria police were called to a home in the 600 block of North Wheeler Street about 6:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
There, authorities arrested Merced Rosales, 37, who was wanted for violation of certain court orders of bond in a family violence, child abuse or neglect, sexual assault or abuse case.
That charge is “stemming from an ongoing Victoria Police Department investigation,” according to the news release.
The news release does not further explain the investigation or the reason for the charges.
Rosales was taken to the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Friday without a bond set, according to online jail records.
Police are asking the people with information about Rosales to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by Dec. 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, Superfund or infrastructure site.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with parole violation and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive by giving false information.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Beeville woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a prohibited weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest, search or transportation with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with one other offense.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging her with assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date or family or household member with a weapon.
