Police discovered marijuana, scales and a pistol in plain view while arresting a Victoria man on arrest warrants on Monday.

Christopher Bland, 27, was arrested by Victoria police detectives at a home in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, according to a department Facebook post published Wednesday.

While serving the warrants, officers noticed in plain view a pistol, digital scales, ammunition, small empty baggies as well as a "large" amount of cash and marijuana, according to police.

Police, with the help of U.S. Marshals Service officials, had arrived at the home to arrest Bland on warrants charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds and criminal mischief.

Police also arrested Bland on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds.

As of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Bland remained in the Victoria County Jail in lieu of a bonds totaling $100,350.