Victoria police Sunday morning were called to a fight in progress at IHOP, authorities said.
As of Tuesday, law enforcement officials had not made any arrests or issued any trespass warnings to those involved in the fight, according to a statement from the Victoria Police Department.
Police were called to the IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, at 3:04 a.m. after a fight was reported. When they arrived at 3:09 a.m., the fight had dispersed, according to the statement.
”An investigation revealed the fight occurred prior to police arrival,” according to the VPD statement.
Multiple videos of the fight posted to Facebook garnered thousands of views and shares.
The videos show people in the IHOP yelling at each other. At one point, one of the women involved throws a child seat at another woman who is seated in one of the restaurant’s booths.
The situation then escalates, the videos showing more than six people standing up and colliding in the restaurant’s lobby.
It is not clear from the videos what started the fight. When asked, police did not say what the investigation discovered about the events leading up to the fight.
Police did not say Tuesday whether the incident is still under investigation.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on warrants charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 20 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of marijuana 50 pounds — 5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old woman by deputies Sept. 20 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 20 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminal mischief $100 — $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Richmond man by deputies Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Edna man by deputies Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Sept. 20 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.